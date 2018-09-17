NRF to invest S$25m in quantum engineering programme

SINGAPORE: The National Research Foundation will invest S$25 million a Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) to develop quantum technology and devices, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Monday (Sep 17).

"The QEP will facilitate collaboration between researchers and industry partners ... in domains like communications, sensors, cybersecurity and diagnostic imaging," Mr Heng said at the opening of Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology.

"I hope that the Quantum Engineering Programme, along with our other programmes in research and innovation, will lead to many exciting breakthroughs."

According to Dr Kwek Leong Chuan, Centre for Quantum Technologies in National University Singapore, the programme is meant to help researchers translate research in quantum science and technologies into commercial and industrial products.

"We ultimately hope that there will be training of engineers, allowing engineers to go into this field," he said. "We have a lot of expertise in quantum science and technology, however, we hope that more engineers will come on board."

Two initiatives that aim to improve the exchange of ideas and expertise between Singapore and innovation ecosystems around the world, were also launched.

One is the Innovators Academy, a programme that will facilitate internships for more than 1,300 students in 17 cities, over the next few years.

The second is the launch of the Startup SG Network. The network is an online database of Singapore's startup community and it will give investors all over the world easier access to connect to Singapore's startups.

"It's from a single source and will include machine learning, artificial intelligence and (a) chatbot, for example, to enhance further and make it even easier for filtering connection," Deputy CEO of Enterprise Singapore Ted Tan said.

The Startup SG Network goes live on Monday night.