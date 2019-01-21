Man charged for defaulting on NS obligations for more than three years

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was charged in court on Monday (Jan 21) for allegedly defaulting on his National Service (NS) obligations for more than three years.

Singaporean Zaley Cheng Xi Xiong allegedly failed to report for enlistment into full-time NS between Jun 10, 2014 and Aug 30, 2017.

He faces another charge for allegedly remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit for that period of time. Court documents did not state where he travelled to.

Cheng is out on S$10,000 bail and is expected to return to court on Feb 4.

If convicted of offences under the Enlistment Act, he could be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$10,000.



