NSF sustains spine injury during unilateral parachute training in Taiwan: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman was injured during unilateral parachute training in Taiwan, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Friday (Dec 20).

PTE Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, sustained a cervical spine injury on Wednesday during training that was conducted at night.

He was immediately evacuated to the nearest tertiary hospital, where he underwent surgery on Thursday morning, MINDEF said.

"Surgery proceeded without complications and his condition is currently stable. PTE Quek is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit and further treatment to stabilise the cervical spine injury is planned."

An orthopaedic specialist from Singapore has been flown in to help coordinate medical care, MINDEF added.



PTE Quek’s family has been flown in to visit him at the hospital. He is "conscious and lucid" and his parents have spoken to him.

"The family has asked that their privacy be respected while PTE Quek undergoes further treatment for his recovery," MINDEF said.



MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces said they will continue to render full support and assistance to the family.

The SAF is investigating the incident, and has suspended this training, pending the outcome of investigations.



Earlier this year, actor Aloysius Pang died after sustaining serious injuries during an SAF training exercise in New Zealand - making it the fourth SAF training fatality in 18 months at the time.

In November 2018, full-time national serviceman PTE Liu Kai, 22, died after he was involved in a vehicular incident at Jalan Murai training area.

In April 2018, Dave Lee, a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman died nearly two weeks after "suffering a heat stroke" in Bedok Camp.

In September 2017, 3rd Sergeant Gavin Chan, 21, died after he was involved in a vehicular mishap at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia.

