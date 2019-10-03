NS pre-enlistees to get free 1-year SAFRA gym membership in November trial

SINGAPORE: Future national servicemen will get a free one-year SAFRA EnergyOne (E1) gym membership to prepare for their pre-enlistee Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and the physical demands of National Service (NS).



The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Oct 3) it will launch this trial, named the PreEnlistees Exercise Programme for National Service (PREP4NS), with SAFRA in November.

"PREP4NS aims to encourage pre-enlistees to use E1 gym facilities and improve their general fitness," MINDEF said in a news release.



The membership grants access to all six SAFRA E1 gyms located in Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.



PREP4NS members can also make use of the facilities and programmes at the E1 gyms, including the full range of fitness equipment, free group fitness classes, swimming pools as well as Jacuzzi and steam rooms.



Eligible pre-enlistees must register for PREP4NS to receive the complimentary gym membership. More details on registration will be provided on the SAFRA website from November, MINDEF said.



To be eligible, MINDEF said pre-enlistees must have registered for full-time NS but are yet to enlist, and have been assessed to be medically fit for NS.



Those who have been given a temporary PES status will be eligible for PREP4NS once they are assessed to be medically fit for NS.



For SAFRA term members, a one-year, all-day access E1 gym membership costs S$963.00.

The pre-enlistee IPPT determines the duration of the basic training a recruit goes through in either the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force or Singapore Civil Defence Force.

For instance, recruits can get an eight-week reduction in their full-time NS duration by achieving 61 points or more from the three pre-enlistee IPPT stations.

