NSF who died after signs of heat injury to be accorded military funeral

"Should there be training safety violations, the personnel responsible will be held accountable," says the Army Chief of Staff.

SINGAPORE: The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died after displaying signs of heat injury will be accorded a military funeral, said the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Tuesday (May 1) in a Facebook post.

Lee Han Xuan Dave, a Guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, died on Monday after nearly two weeks of displaying signs of heat injury.

He had just completed an 8km fast march on the morning of Apr 18 when he required medical attention.

A post on the Singapore Army's Facebook page signed by Army Chief of Staff, General Staff, BG Siew Kum Wong, said Pte Lee will also be awarded the Guards and RECON military tabs, and the Guards beret he was training for.

"We will give a dignified send-off for our fallen soldier, to honour his memory.

"In recognition of his service, he was accorded posthumous recognition of the rank of Corporal First Class (CFC)," he said.



BG Siew said as with all training-related deaths, the Armed Forces Council will convene an independent Committee of Inquiry (COI), chaired by a senior civil servant from outside the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) or SAF, to investigate the incident.

"The COI has full powers and access to information and personnel to investigate the circumstances leading to death, determine the contributory factors, and make recommendations to rectify any lapses or inadequacies uncovered.



"Should there be training safety violations, the personnel responsible will be held accountable," he added.



SAF had declared a safety timeout for all training on Monday. Training and safety management plans were reviewed to ensure that all appropriate safety measures were in place, the Army Chief of Staff said. "The Army is determined to ensure that all our soldiers can train realistically and safely," he stated.



BG Siew added that the SAF will do their "utmost to support his family in this time of grief".

