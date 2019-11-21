SAF officer to claim trial over death of NSF Liu Kai

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer intends to claim trial over his involvement in the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Liu Kai, a court heard on Thursday (Nov 21).

Captain Ong Lin Jie, 28, informed the court of his intention at the further mention of his case on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He faces one charge of a rash act causing death and is accused of failing to keep a safe distance of 30m between a Land Rover Corporal First Class Liu was driving and an SAF Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).

The incident occurred on Nov 3 last year during a training exercise at Murai Urban Training Facility.

The Bionix vehicle reversed and mounted the driver’s side of the Land Rover, killing CFC Liu, 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captain Ong was the vehicle commander of the Land Rover. He is represented by defence counsel Teo Choo Kee, and will return to the new state courts for a pre-trial conference on Dec 23.

If convicted of a rash act causing death, CPT Ong faces up to five years' jail, a fine, or both.

Others have been charged over the incident, including those accused of leaking photos of the scene.



