More support to help NSFs transit to work or studies after National Service

SINGAPORE: National servicemen (NSFs) will get more support and resources to help them prepare for employment or further studies when they complete their National Service (NS).

More than 4,000 NSFs attended the Enhanced Career and Education Fair (ECEF) on Wednesday (Aug 14) at Suntec City Convention Centre. The fair is held on a quarterly basis for NSFs as they approach their last three to six months of NS.

The latest edition of the ECEF included 15 institutes of higher learning and 57 exhibitors from key economic sectors, including electronics, precision engineering and logistics and supply chain management.



Enhancements to the fair included new SkillsFuture Advice workshops held under the SkillsFuture@NS initiative. The hour-long sessions guided the NSFs to make informed choices in work or higher studies after they complete their NS.

The workshops also touched on government resources that are available to help them in the process. In addition, a digital career starter pack, developed by Workforce Singapore, was launched to equip NSFs with the necessary tools when looking for jobs.

NSFs can now use their Electronic Pre-Release Employment Programme (E-PREP) credits for 3,300 courses from online course provider Udemy - an increase from the 200 online courses previously offered.

They can also subscribe to a one-year access to Udemy's E-PREP online courses and continue to sign up for courses from other providers.



The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Temasek Polytechnic have offered 26 credit-bearing courses, which will allow NSFs to obtain course or credit exemption should they further their studies in either of the institutes.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How (left) and Ministry of Defence’s Director Manpower Lee Chung Wei (second from left) interacting with NSFs at the SkillsFuture Advice Workshop during his visit to the Enhanced Career and Education Fair. (Photo: MINDEF)

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who visited the ECEF on Wednesday morning, emphasised the importance of supporting NSFs in their transition to school or the workplace.

"If you are looking at what kind of skills are needed in the economy of today and tomorrow, it is constantly changing and evolving," he said.

"It is also a commitment on the part of the MINDEF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to constantly review what would be relevant and then to work alongside our partners, education institutions as well as employers in order to bring the latest, best and most relevant information to our NSFs.”

