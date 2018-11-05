I invite all Singaporeans to see my brother off: Sister of NSF Liu Kai, who died during field training

The family of Corporal First Class Liu Kai, 22, who died from a vehicular accident during training on Saturday, said that they welcome all to send him off.

SINGAPORE: Instead of celebrating her birthday last Saturday (Nov 3), one of the two sisters of Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu Kai received the news that her brother died in an accident during his National Service field training.



Her birthday became the day he died from injuries sustained during the accident, she told the media at Liu's wake on Monday.



"As a family … we would like to invite all Singaporeans to Liu Kai's memorial and final send-off tomorrow and let Liu Kai see, for the last time, the people of Singapore," Liu Kai's sister, who declined to give her name or age, said.



"As his sister, I’m very proud of him. He sacrificed for his country, it’s very honourable," Ms Liu said.



The family was waiting for CFC Liu to return on Saturday afternoon from his training to celebrate his sister's birthday, as they have done in the past, she said.



CFC Liu's father, who came back from a China trip on Nov 1 with his wife, said that they had not spoken to their son for more than 10 days because of the trip.



The 22-year-old died on Saturday after a training accident involving a Bionix armoured vehicle.



The father and sister of the late NSF Liu Kai addressing the media near the venue of the wake in Woodlands on Monday (Nov 5). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

CFC Liu was operating a Land Rover as part of a field training exercise when a Bionix vehicle reversed into his vehicle at around 10.10am at the Jalan Murai training area.

He was a Transport Operator from the Singapore Armed Force's Transport Hub West, and held the rank of Private at the time of the accident.

He lost consciousness and was attended to immediately by a medic, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release. CFC Liu succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical officers at around 10.35am.



SAF officers at the wake of the late NSF Liu Kai on Nov 5. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

He was given the rank of CFC posthumously.



Police investigations are ongoing and an independent Committee of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the incident.



"I cannot comment on anything until the report (of the investigation) comes out … but we believe that they will give us justice," said Ms Liu.