SAF officer to be charged over death of NSF Liu Kai, 5 others face charges for leaking photos

SINGAPORE: An officer from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be charged in court on Friday (Oct 25) over the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Liu Kai.

Captain Ong Lin Jie, 28, will be charged with a rash act causing death, the police said.

Five other people also face charges under the Official Secrets Act for leaking photographs of the incident.



Corporal First Class Liu Kai died after an accident at Jalan Murai training area on Nov 3 last year.

The wake of the late NSF Liu Kai, who died in a training incident on Nov 3. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

CFC Liu was driving a Land Rover as part of a field training exercise when a Bionix vehicle reversed into his vehicle, partially mounting it. The 22-year-old died from his injuries and an army-wide safety timeout was called.



The five people accused of leaking photos will be charged with wrongful communication of official information under the Official Secrets Act.

Two of the five, Muhammad Arif Azman and Mohamad Haikal Mohamad Zainal Abiddin, were serving their National Service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force at the time of the incident.

"(They) were at the scene where they took photographs of the incident and disseminated them via WhatsApp," said the police.

The other three, Brandon Tan Jien Jet, Thng Yu Xuan and Muhammad Zaki Haji Mokhtar, received the photos and shared them, despite knowing that they were "sensitive official information", according to the police.



In November last year, SCDF said it filed a police report against five of its NSFs for taking and circulating photos of the accident.

The photo, which has been circulated on social media, shows a Bionix vehicle on top of a crushed Land Rover. SCDF personnel and an ambulance can be seen in the background.

If convicted of a rash act causing death, CPT Ong faces up to five years' jail, a fine, or both.



If convicted of wrongful communication of official information, the other five can be fined up to S$2,000 and jailed for up to two years.



Following a Committee of Inquiry's investigation into CFC Liu's death, enhancements were made to the Bionix vehicle.



These include the installation of two more e-horn buttons and rear-view cameras in all Bionix vehicles in SAF's training fleet.



The rear-view camera system to be installed in the Bionix (Photo: MINDEF)

Several safety measures were also put into place, such as conducting safety tabletop exercises before high-risk non-live firing exercises and having more experienced regular trainers on the ground.