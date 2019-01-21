Wounded NSF wanted by SAF flees from police in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A full-time national serviceman (NSF) who is wanted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) fled from the police on Sunday (Jan 20) morning.

The Singapore Police Force said it conducted checks on two men at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 1 on Sunday at about 6.10am.

During the checks, one of the men – who had fresh lacerations on his left thigh – suddenly bolted and fled the scene, the police said.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the 22-year-old man is an NSF currently wanted by the SAF for being absent without official leave.

The man currently remains at large.



An alert was sent out to taxi drivers on Sunday to locate the runaway NSF. The notification described the man as Indian, 1.75m tall and wearing a black shirt with shorts and slippers.

