Wounded NSF wanted by SAF arrested after fleeing from police

SINGAPORE: A full-time national serviceman (NSF) who was wanted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was arrested on Monday (Jan 21) after fleeing from the police the day before.



The Singapore Police Force said it conducted checks on two men at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 1 on Sunday at about 6.10am.

During the checks, one of the men – who had fresh lacerations on his left thigh – suddenly bolted and fled the scene, the police said.

The police later arrested the 22-year-old man on Monday along Woodlands Circle.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the man is an NSF currently wanted by the SAF for being absent without official leave.



An alert was also sent out to taxi drivers on Sunday to locate the runaway NSF. The notification described the man as Indian, 1.75m tall and wearing a black shirt with shorts and slippers.

