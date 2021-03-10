No SAF equipment missing in unit of NSF who planned synagogue attack: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: All Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) equipment has been accounted for in the unit of the full-time national serviceman (NSF) who planned to carry out a knife attack against Jews at a synagogue at Waterloo Street.

Amirul Ali, 20, was arrested on Feb 5 while he was an NSF with the SAF. He was subsequently detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The self-radicalised Singaporean had also practised how to handle an assault rifle using a self-made AK-47 replica, as part of preparations to take part in armed conflict in Gaza, Palestine.



Before he was arrested, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) had alerted the Internal Security Department (ISD) that Amirull could have been radicalised by extremist ideologies.



“Both MINDEF’s and ISD’s investigations revealed that Amirull did not attempt to influence others in his NS unit,” MINDEF said in a statement on Wednesday (Mar 10). “No SAF equipment in his unit was missing.”



Store rooms in SAF camps typically contain sharp objects like machetes, while rifles are usually kept in separate reinforced armouries. Servicemen borrowing and returning these items must sign in and out using their personal particulars.



According to the ISD, Amirull had planned to attack the Maghain Aboth Synagogue on a Saturday after the Jewish congregational prayers, with a goal to kill three Jewish men. He later considered carrying out the attack on Dec 25 last year.



Amirull was an administrative support assistant when he was serving his National Service, MINDEF said, noting that he has since been detained under the ISA.



“The SAF will continue to maintain a high degree of vigilance against potential signs of radicalism and extremism among our servicemen,” MINDEF added.