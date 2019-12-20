Some North-South Line stations to close early between January and March

SINGAPORE: Several MRT stations on the North-South Line will close early between January and March next year for maintenance works.

Novena, Toa Payoh, Braddell and Bishan stations will close at about 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays between Jan 3 and Jan 11, said SMRT in a media release on Friday (Dec 20).

(Image: SMRT)

On selected Fridays and Saturdays in February, and all Fridays and Saturdays in March, Yishun, Khatib and Yio Chu Kang stations will close at about 11pm.

(Image: SMRT)

SHUTTLE BUSES PROVIDED

During the early closures in January, shuttle bus service 9 will be available for commuters travelling between Ang Mo Kio and Newton stations.

For the early closures in February and March, commuters can use shuttle bus service 10 to travel between Canberra and Ang Mo Kio stations.

The buses will serve designated stops near the affected MRT stations.

(Image: SMRT)

The timing of the last trains from each station during the planned early closures will vary. Commuters can obtain the departure times at the affected stations or on SMRT Trains' online platforms.

The early closures will give SMRT more time to carry out engineering work, said the transport operator.

This includes the installation of 22kV power cables, as part of power supply system renewal works.

Where feasible, railway noise barriers will also be installed in February and March, said SMRT.

