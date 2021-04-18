NSman with COVID-19 was asymptomatic at Nee Soon Camp; all close contacts tested negative: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) national serviceman (NSman) who was among the country's four new community COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Apr 17) was asymptomatic when he reported for in-camp training (ICT) at Nee Soon Camp.

"The serviceman was well and asymptomatic when he reported for ICT at Nee Soon Camp," said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

"The SAF has been in contact with him and his family to render support and assistance."

The NSman is a 35-year-old Singaporean who works as a freelance photographer, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on coronavirus cases.



His infection was detected when he was tested on Apr 15 as part of the SAF's protocol to swab NSmen at the start of their in-camp training.

According to MOH, his pooled COVID-19 test on that day was positive. An individual swab a day later on Apr 16 also returned a positive result.



He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance and developed a fever on the same day, MOH said.



Another test performed by the National Public Health Laboratory yielded a negative result on Apr 16, but a subsequent test on Apr 17 was again positive.

"His serology result has come back positive, which is indicative of a past infection," said MOH.



The ministry added that he could be "shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others".



All personnel who have been identified as close contacts of the positive case during the in-camp training have been swabbed, said MINDEF, adding that none have tested positive so far.

The close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

"They will be monitored and re-tested to confirm their negative status before they are released from quarantine," said MINDEF.



The ministry added that as part of precautionary measures, the SAF has carried out disinfection of the premises that the serviceman had been in.

National Service in-camp training and Individual Physical Proficiency Tests resumed from October 2020, with safe management and detection measures for COVID-19 in place.



Apart from the 35-year-old NSman, the other new community infections include two people linked to the NUS senior research fellow who was reported as a local case on Friday.

This formed a new cluster of three cases.









​​​​​​​



MOH urged people to continue to exercise social responsibility and be disciplined in keeping to safe management measures, even for those who have been vaccinated.



"The recent locally transmitted cases are a stark reminder that the virus has not been eradicated and new cases and clusters can easily emerge in our community, if we let our guard down," said the ministry.



"Together we must work to avoid an uncontrolled resurgence of cases that may necessitate a tightening of measures."

