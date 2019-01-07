NTU associate professor faces charges over alleged road rage incident

SINGAPORE: A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) associate professor who allegedly caused a collision is facing charges over the road rage incident that happened in March 2017.

Wang Jianliang, 57, was charged in November with three charges that include mischief, using criminal force and acting rashly.

Advertisement

Wang is accused of braking suddenly twice in front of another driver, Mr Samuel Lim Yong Soon.

They were travelling along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Pioneer Road North at about 6pm on Mar 16, 2017, according to charge sheets.

Wang's alleged intentional braking caused Mr Lim's car to collide into the rear of Wang's vehicle, endangering Mr Lim's personal safety, court documents said.

The associate professor at NTU's School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering then got out of his car and allegedly hit Mr Lim's car bonnet four times, which cost him S$2,171 to repair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wang is also accused of grabbing Mr Lim on his right arm.

He was set to plead guilty to his charges on Monday (Jan 7), but the case was adjourned for the prosecution to review its sentencing position.

The educator, who is represented by defence lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam, is currently out on bail of S$5,000 and will be back in court on Jan 22.

Nanyang Technological University Associate Prof Wang Jianliang. (Photo: www.ntu.edu.sg)

According to his academic profile on NTU's website, he has been with NTU since 1990.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, a spokesman for NTU said: "As the case is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further".

The case is the latest in a string of educators facing charges, including a Hwa Chong Institution teacher who has been charged for taking drugs and a Woodgrove Secondary teacher who is accused of misappropriating students' funds.

In November, National University of Singapore professor Henry Yeung Wai Chung was fined and banned from driving for driving his Maserati against traffic.