NTU associate professor jailed and banned from driving for colliding into motorcyclist while making discretionary right turn

SINGAPORE: A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) associate professor drove without a proper lookout and made a discretionary right turn into a motorcyclist, who suffered multiple fractures.

For one count of a negligent act causing grievous hurt, 61-year-old Lau Kim Teen was jailed for five days and banned from driving for two years on Thursday (Sep 24).

The court heard that Lau, a Malaysian and Singapore permanent resident, had driven to an eatery near Pioneer Road for dinner on Dec 30, 2018.

He drank beer during his meal, and left at about 8.45pm, driving along Jurong West Street 93. At the T-junction between Jurong West Street 93 and 92, he intended to make a right turn.

The victim, a 24-year-old motorcyclist, was approaching the T-junction from the opposite direction, and went straight ahead after spotting that the traffic light was green in his favour.

Lau did not keep a proper lookout and instead made a discretionary right turn, failing to give way to the victim's motorcycle, who had the right of way.

The victim tried to swerve his motorcycle defensively, but fell off in the collision and fainted briefly. A passer-by called the police and Lau waited for the police and the ambulance to arrive.

A police officer noted that Lau smelled of alcohol and performed a breathalyser test. The result showed "warning", and Lau was arrested and taken back to the police station for another test which found 15 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath. This was below the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100ml.

The victim was taken to hospital with hand and leg fractures and underwent surgery. He continues to suffer immobility in his wrist and thumb due to the incident, and is still undergoing physiotherapy treatment pending surgery to remove implants in his right hand and leg.

Lau is listed on NTU's website as an associate professor at the Centre for Professional and Continuing Education, teaching courses in electronics and integrated circuit design at the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

NTU told CNA in a statement that Lau is undergoing disciplinary proceedings, adding that the university "expects all members of its community to uphold the highest ethical standards and to obey the law at all times".

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Lau could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both. He could also have been banned from driving for life.