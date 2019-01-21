22-year-old man found dead at NTU's Hive building

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) The Hive on Monday morning (Jan 21).

The police said they were alerted at 6.48am to a case of unnatural death at 52 Nanyang Avenue, where The Hive is located.

Advertisement

The man was found "lying motionless at the foot of the said location" and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that it responded to a "medical incident" at the location at about 7am.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to NTU for comment.

The Hive is a dedicated space on NTU's campus for students to interact, socialise and network outside of formal classes, according to the institution's website. It also houses social enterprises managed by students and multi-purpose spaces.

Advertisement