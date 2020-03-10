NTU terminates foreign student from postgraduate course for breaching Stay Home Notice

SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has terminated an international student from a postgraduate course after he breached his Stay Home Notice.

The student, who was enrolled in the National Institute of Education (NIE), also repeatedly provided false information to the institution and the NIE Board of Discipline regarding his travel movements, said a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesperson on Tuesday (Mar 10).



His student pass will also be terminated.

Stay Home Notices are served to Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China, Iran, northern Italy and South Korea.

They are required to remain in their place of residence at all times for a 14-day period after their return to Singapore.



"In view of the recent surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, it is imperative that all students issued with stay at home notices comply strictly with its requirements to limit the risk from potential imported cases and to safeguard our community," said the spokesperson.



MOE strongly urged all students served with a Leave of Absence or Stay Home Notice to comply with the respective requirements.

"Students who are found to have breached their Leave of Absence or Stay Home Notice will be subject to disciplinary actions from their schools and institutions," the MOE spokesperson added.

Those who do not comply with their Stay Home Notices may also be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Permanent Residents, Dependent Pass or Student Pass holders may also have their Re-Entry Permit, DP, or STP revoked or shortened.

The National University of Singapore on Sunday said that it had terminated a foreign student from its exchange programme and sent her home after she breached her Leave of Absence. She had been placed on a Leave of Absence before the Stay Home Notices were put into effect, the MOE spokesperson said on Monday.



The student, who also made a false travel declaration, was officially reprimanded and a report was sent to her university.



In January, the Ministry of Education announced that students and teachers returning from China to Singapore will have to take a compulsory leave of absence. It will last for 14 days, starting from the day after their arrival in Singapore.

