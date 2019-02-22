NTU student dies in university hostel room

SINGAPORE: A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student died in his hostel room on Thursday evening (Feb 21), paramedics confirmed on Friday.



The 23-year-old student was found "unresponsive” by his roommate at around 7pm at 38 Nanyang Crescent, where the NTU hostel is located.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force responded and the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Professor Kwok Kian Woon, NTU Associate Provost for Student Life, said the university is assisting with police investigations.



“We understand that he passed away due to natural causes,” he added.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a young member of the university community, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“The university will render all possible support to them during this difficult time, and we request everyone to respect their privacy.”

