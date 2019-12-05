NTU student charged with filming woman in shower expelled from university

SINGAPORE: A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student charged with filming a woman in the shower has been expelled from the university.

Chinese national Han Shiyu, 17, is accused of intending to insult the modesty of a woman by filming her in the shower at NTU using his mobile phone.

In response to CNA's queries, a university spokesperson confirmed on Thursday (Dec 5) that Han had been an NTU student at the time of the incident, but was expelled with effect from October this year.



"The university takes a zero tolerance approach towards harassment and takes all cases of misconduct involving harassment seriously," said the spokesperson.

"Students who are found guilty of misconduct face disciplinary proceedings that include expulsion from the university."



The incident took place at NTU on Aug 12 this year, court documents showed.

Han is set to return to court later this month.

It comes months after another NTU student was being investigated by police on suspicion of recording a woman taking a shower at a residential hall.

