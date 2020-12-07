NTU to offer free COVID-19 testing for hall residents

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will offer free COVID-19 testing to its hall residents as part of efforts to keep the campus safe, it said in an email to students on Monday (Dec 7).

"To keep all hall residents and our campus community safe, the University, in consultation with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, will offer COVID-19 swab testing to new and returning hall residents," the NTU President's Office said.

"Hall residents are strongly encouraged to undertake the swab test.

"This is part of the Government’s efforts to expand the COVID-19 testing regime to selected community groups."

NTU said the testing will help them "better monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 and contain any asymptomatic cases in the community quickly", particularly in a communal living environment that "may pose increased risk of community transmission".



The testing will take place on campus from Jan 4 to 15 next year, and new and returning hall residents can book their slots online from now until Dec 18.

To be eligible to book a test, hall residents must not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or be serving any quarantine, stay-home notice or leave of absence.

"The COVID-19 testing will be using antigen rapid tests (ARTs). The ARTs involve a nasal swab from the lower part of the nose," NTU said.

"Hall residents who are tested ART positive will require a separate confirmatory COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to ascertain if they are infected with COVID-19."



While waiting for the PCR results, residents will have to self-isolate and minimise exposure to others.



"Those who are confirmed COVID-19 cases will be conveyed via ambulance to an appropriate care facility and receive medical treatment under NTU’s insurance scheme for students," NTU said.

Additionally, NTU's Graduate Hall 1 will be opened as a temporary isolation facility for "any full-time student who needs a temporary place to stay if they are required to self-isolate".

This will be provided at no cost to those who have no local residence or whose homes are not suitable for self-isolation, while they wait for their PCR swab test result.

CNA has contacted NTU and the Ministry of Education for more information.

