NTU undergraduate jailed for taking illicit videos of 335 women, including victims on campus

SINGAPORE: A psychology undergraduate at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was sentenced on Wednesday (Sep 23) to nine months and three weeks' jail for taking 469 illicit videos of 335 women.

Shaun Ho Yan Liang, 26, pleaded guilty last week to two charges of insulting a woman's modesty and one charge of possessing obscene films. A fourth charge was taken into consideration.

He admitted taking the clips between February 2018 and July 2018 at locations including Eastpoint Mall, an overhead bridge at the North Spine of NTU, the student activity centre at NTU and a laboratory at the National Institute of Education.

He targeted women who wore shorts or skirts, and would either squat or stand close to them to film the videos.

On several occasions, he followed the victims for a period of time. He used an application on his phone that allowed him to record inconspicuously, taking multiple videos during lessons at NTU, at places on campus and during visits to supermarkets.

He would watch the videos alone and "derived pleasure" from them, according to court documents.

His behaviour went unchecked until Jul 22, 2018, when one of his victims caught him in the act.

A woman Ho had followed at a supermarket in Eastpoint Mall noticed him pacing around and told her boyfriend about it.

Together, they monitored him, until the boyfriend saw Ho place his mobile phone under his girlfriend's shirt.

He detained Ho and the police were called in.

The police found 10 videos of the victim on his phone. A forensic examination of the phone uncovered another 459 videos involving 334 other female victims.

The prosecutor had sought 10 months and three weeks' jail, calling Ho a "prolific serial upskirt offender" who offended daily over four-and-a-half months.

Ho's lawyer asked for a shorter jail term, saying that his client is "a bright individual" and had gone for counselling.

NTU told CNA in an earlier statement that Ho was still a student and faced pending disciplinary action by the university.

"The individual is no longer attending classes at the university, and will be subject to the university’s disciplinary proceedings after the conclusion of the judiciary proceedings and court sentencing," the NTU spokesperson said in response to queries after Ho's conviction.

"The university takes a strong stand against sexual misconduct. Any student who has committed such acts of misconduct will be subject to disciplinary action, which may include suspension or expulsion from the university, depending on the severity of his offences, and other mitigating or aggravating factors."

In general, the university takes action only after judicial proceedings are completed, he added.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, Ho could have been jailed for a year, fined or both. For possessing obscene films, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined at least S$500 per film up to a maximum of S$20,000, or both.