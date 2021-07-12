NTUC FairPrice to offer discounts to lower-income families until the end of the year

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice will offer discounts to lower-income families every Thursday from Jul 15 until the end of the year, the supermarket chain said on Monday (Jul 12).

The 3 per cent discount will be available to Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue cardholders at all 149 FairPrice stores, including FairPrice Finest outlets and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, as well as FairPrice on Wheels and all 84 Unity pharmacies.

To receive the discount, shoppers must present their CHAS Blue cards at cashier counters or select the CHAS Blue discount option at self-checkout counters.

The new discount scheme will cost FairPrice an estimated S$500,000, the retailer said in a media release.

FairPrice currently has Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and senior discount schemes on various days of the week. These schemes cost the supermarket chain more than S$10 million this year, it said.

FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng said the CHAS Blue discount scheme will help lower-income families through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The prolonged uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 have affected the lower-income families adversely,” he said. “This scheme will provide further savings and relief to help with their grocery needs.”

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling welcomed the new scheme.

“COVID-19 has affected many Singaporeans. Some, including lower-income families, continue to feel the economic impact of the pandemic,” she said.

Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Education, said that such community initiatives complement national schemes such as the COVID-19 Recovery Grant to help those in need.

“I hope more corporates and community organisations can come forward to help Singaporeans in need, so that we emerge stronger together from this pandemic.”

According to the CHAS website, Blue cards are available to those with a household monthly income per person of S$1,200 or less, or with an annual home value of S$13,000 or less for households with no income.

