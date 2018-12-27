NTUC FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation Discount scheme by 6 months

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice announced on Thursday (Dec 27) that it will extend its discount for members of the Pioneer Generation (PG) by six months until Jun 30, 2019 - the fourth time it has done so.

The scheme, which allows PG members to enjoy a 3 per cent discount when they shop at FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets, was introduced in 2014.

The extension will cost FairPrice about S$2 million, said the supermarket chain in a media release.

Since the scheme was introduced, FairPrice said it has disbursed more than S$16 million in discounts. This year alone, PG members who shopped at the supermarket, enjoyed S$4.45 million in savings.

"NTUC FairPrice was one of the first retailers to champion the national initiative to honour Singaporeans who have contributed to our country’s pioneering years," said CEO Mr Seah Kian Peng.

The extension of the discount scheme will allow the pioneers to "continue to reap greater savings for daily essentials," he added.

Meanwhile, priority queues for PG members will be discontinued from Jan 1 next year after having "fulfilled its objective", said NTUC FairPrice.

The priority queue initiative, which graciously encouraged customers to allow senior citizens to move ahead in making payment, was introduced in October 2014.

"We encourage the public and shoppers alike to continue to be considerate in their shopping etiquette going beyond designated queues as we cultivate a more gracious and kinder society," said Mr Seah.

Last year, the PG discount scheme was expanded to include Thursdays, in addition to Mondays.

FairPrice also has the seniors discount scheme, which gives all shoppers above the age of 60 a 2 per cent discount off their purchases on Tuesdays.

PG members need to present their card at cashier counters at FairPrice outlets to enjoy the discount.