Facebook post offering free supermarket vouchers is fake, NTUC FairPrice says

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post purportedly from NTUC FairPrice offering customers gift vouchers of up to S$100 is a scam, the supermarket chain said on Saturday (Mar 17).

FairPrice has filed a report with Singapore's cybersecurity authority SingCert and asked Facebook to take the page down, a spokesperson said.

“There have been incidences of Facebook pages impersonating our official NTUC FairPrice Facebook page. These pages claim to reward customers with FairPrice Gift Vouchers as part of various promotions,” he said.

Screenshot of the Facebook post offering free FairPrice vouchers.

The supermarket chain advised customers to only trust information shared by its official Facebook page or on its website.

“Should shoppers be in doubt about any promotions or news they receive regarding FairPrice, they can contact our customer service hotline a call at 6552 2722 during office hours, or email general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg or send a private message to us through our official Facebook page,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scam is the latest to involve the chain, which has posted advisories in the past on fake surveys and emails promising rewards such as supermarket vouchers.