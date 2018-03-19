NTUC FairPrice, Grab offer discounts, rebates with new subscription programme

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice and ride-hailing platform Grab have launched a subscription programme that offers rebates and discounts for consumers who pay an annual membership fee.

In a media release on Monday (Mar 19), the companies said the SCORE Subscription Programme offers benefits that include a rebate of 5 per cent for incremental spends above S$100 in a single receipt at NTUC FairPrice and Unity outlets.

Members can also enjoy one free FairPrice online delivery a month, 1,000 LinkPoints and access to the Warehouse Club, which is a membership-based wholesale supermarket located at Joo Koon.

Grab riders can get discounts on rides and access to exclusive Grab events. For example, members receive a 20 per cent discount on rides for the rest of the month after taking four rides. This is capped at S$4 per ride and a maximum of 30 redemptions are allowed in a month.

Subscribers need to pay an annual membership fee of S$29.99 for the first year and S$49.99 from the second year. Those who sign up before May 18 will get a discounted rate of S$18 for the first year. Online registrations are available from Monday via the website.



NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng said that the programme maximises benefits to customers and complements their groceries and transportation needs.

"Progressively, SCORE will be further developed as we collaborate with other industry leaders to provide a comprehensive service with different offerings to complement the customers’ lifestyle," he added.

Grab group CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan said: "Both FairPrice and Grab were founded to deliver sustainable social impact, and SCORE is a perfect embodiment of the double bottom line approach that is core to both organisations, in that it is a win-win-win for FairPrice, Grab, and our customers."

The subscription programme was launched after a survey was conducted with over 1,000 customers between 20 and 40 years old. The survey found that groceries and transport were the top two services that respondents wanted benefits for.

FairPrice and Grab said they are currently in talks to bring in new merchants to SCORE.

