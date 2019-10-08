FairPrice to refresh housebrands, introduce 300 new products

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice announced on Tuesday (Oct 8) a plan to refresh its housebrand range of products.



FairPrice said it aims to introduce 300 new housebrand products in the next 12 months, with the first phase of 30 products launched on Tuesday.

These include Thai Hom Mali rice, olive oil, green tea, low glycemic-index bread, facial tissue and potato chips.

FairPrice offers more than 2,000 housebrand products under different brands, including FairPrice, Pasar, Harvest Fields, Golden Chef and Life.



In a media release, FairPrice said that housebrand products sport a redesigned look which better reflects the attributes of its products such as the country of origin and nutritional value, "to help consumers make better informed purchase decisions".



“FairPrice housebrand products were introduced 34 years ago to help families stretch their dollar without compromising on quality. It also helped keep prices of daily essentials in check," said Ms Grace Chua, NTUC FairPrice's managing director and deputy head of products.

"To continue to fulfil our social mission, our housebrand products must remain relevant to the evolving needs of consumers."

Ms Chua added that consumers want choice, quality, healthier products and convenience, which FairPrice saw as an opportunity to re-imagine their housebrand products.

