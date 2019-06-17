NTUC FairPrice to offer Merdeka Generation discount from July

SINGAPORE: Merdeka Generation seniors will get a 3 per cent discount on their groceries at more than 140 NTUC FairPrice stores every Wednesday from Jul 1, the supermarket chain said on Monday (Jun 17).

The promotion, which will last for a year, will also be extended to those from the Pioneer Generation, who already enjoy a 3 per cent discount on Mondays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Seah Kian Peng, CEO of NTUC FairPrice, said: “This additional benefit to MG (Merdeka Generation) members is a simple gesture by FairPrice in appreciation to our seniors for their contribution in developing Singapore as a vibrant nation with a cohesive community."



EZ-LINK PAYMENTS

Seniors will also be able to pay using their EZ-Link cards, which include the PAssion Silver Card and PAssion Silver Concession Card, from Jul 1.

Merdeka Generation members are to receive a S$100 top up for their PAssion Silver Card from the Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To enjoy the discount, shoppers need to present their Merdeka or Pioneer Generation card at the cashier, or select the discount option at self-checkout counters. The discount is subject to a S$200 cap per transaction per day.



With this, FairPrice now has offers for seniors on three days of the week - a 3 per cent Pioneer Generation discount on Mondays, a 2 per cent seniors' discount on Tuesdays and a 3 per cent Pioneer and Merdeka Generation discount on Wednesdays.



FairPrice said that Pioneer Generation seniors saved more than S$4.45 million at its stores in 2018, while seniors saved more than S$2.45 million through the Senior Discount Scheme.

The three discount schemes will cost the supermarket chain more than S$9.8 million over the next 12 months, FairPrice said.



FairPrice is Singapore's largest retailer, with more than 200 outlets islandwide.



Singaporeans born on or earlier than Dec 31, 1949, and had attained citizenship by the end of 1986 are eligible for the Pioneer Generation package. Those born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959, and had attained citizenship by the end of 1996, are eligible for the Merdeka Generation Package.