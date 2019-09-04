FairPrice to charge for plastic bags at selected outlets in month-long trial

SINGAPORE: From Sep 16, shoppers will be charged for plastic bags at seven NTUC FairPrice-owned outlets in a month-long trial, the retailer said on Wednesday (Sep 4).



The seven stores taking part in the No Plastic Bag trial are:

FairPrice Xtra @ Hougang One

FairPrice Finest @ Zhongshan Park

FairPrice @ Tai Seng

Cheers at 1 Create Way

Cheers at 1 Anchorvale Street

Cheers at 611 Aljunied Road

FairPrice Xpress at 384 Lorong Chuan

Plastic bags remain available for use at S$0.10 per transaction at the selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores, and at S$0.20 per transaction at the other participating FairPrice stores.



The proceeds will go to the Singapore Children's Society and the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, FairPrice said in the media release.

Alongside the trial, a consumer sentiment survey will also be conducted "to better understand consumer behaviour and gather public feedback on efforts to encourage the community to 'bring-your-own-bag' (BYOB)".

Mr Seah Kian Peng, CEO of FairPrice, said: "The insights we gain from this trial and the consumer sentiment study will help in developing a well-informed, measured and sustainable actionable plan to reduce plastic bag use."

S$1M SUSTAINABILITY FUND



FairPrice also launched on Wednesday a S$1 million FairPrice Sustainability Fund to sponsor projects on reducing waste in Singapore, such as in product packaging, plastic bag use and food, especially within the consumer-retail sector.

Proposal submissions are open to organisations, including civil societies, tertiary and research institutions, charities and start-ups. More information can be found on FairPrice Foundation's website.

Acknowledging that climate change was a key focus in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech this year, Mr Seah said that concerted efforts from industry players, Government agencies and the community were required to address issues of sustainability and the environment.

"We hope that this fund can contribute to a greater collective impact in protecting our environment, especially for our future generation," he said.



The No Plastic Bag trial, consumer sentiment survey and FairPrice Sustainability Fund are extensions of the FairPrice Plastic Bag Management Programme launched last year, which targets to save 30 million plastic bags a year by 2030, FairPrice said in the release.

