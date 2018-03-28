NTUC FairPrice overhauls online shopping platforms

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice on Wednesday (Mar 28) officially launched its revamped e-commerce platforms, which have been renamed FairPrice On.

Its new automated storage and retrieval system will also make it much more efficient to fill orders, FairPrice said in a press release.



The new FairPrice On mobile app and its website have been streamlined to make shopping faster and easier for shoppers, and will utilise data analytics to send targeted promotions based on consumers' profile, interests and consumption habits, the grocery chain said.

It currently offers more than 13,000 products and has more than 400,000 subscribers, it added. There is a delivery fee unless customers hit a minimum purchase amount or sign up for SCORE, a subscription programme NTUC launched with Grab last week.

Robots will be helping to fill the orders at AutoStore, an automated storage and retrieval system located at FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon.



FairPrice said AutoStore is able to handle up to 3,000 orders per day and is four times faster than its old method of retrieving products manually.



"This system is like a huge vending machine that is able to automatically store and dispense thousands of products," said NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng. "We are able to pick up to 220 products per hour, compared to about 50 products per hour via the traditional picking method."



An employee at one of the picking stations where goods are packed for delivery. (Photo: NTUC FairPrice)

GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY



FairPrice On also offers subscribers the option of donating to the less fortunate. Through a partnership with the National Council of Social Service, FairPrice On subscribers are able to choose from a list of 55 Social Service Organisations, such as Thye Hua Kwan Family Centres and Food from the Heart.

Subscribers can then donate the required groceries directly to the beneficiaries. Delivery fees are waived for donated groceries, said FairPrice.



The launch was officiated by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies.