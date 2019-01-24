110 FairPrice stores to remain open on first day of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: About 75 per cent of NTUC FairPrice stores will remain open on the first day of Chinese New Year, the supermarket chain said on Thursday (Jan 24).

A total of 110 outlets - out of 146 - will be kept open on Feb 5, it said in a news release. Seventy-nine stores will open until 5pm while the remaining 31 will keep to their usual operating hours.

This is a decline from last year, when 138 stores were kept open on the first day of Chinese New Year.

An NTUC FairPrice spokesperson said the number of stores it decided to keep open was based on operational considerations such as staff strength and customer traffic.

NTUC FairPrice also said that 121 stores will remain open until 5pm on Feb 4, the eve of Chinese New Year. Its 24-hour outlets and the Changi Airport Terminal 3 outlet will keep to their usual operating hours.

On Feb 6, the second day of Chinese New Year, all FairPrice stores – except for its Macpherson Mall outlet – will open as per usual. The Macpherson Mall store will reopen on the third day of Chinese New Year.

NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng said the stores that will remain open during the festive period will operate with reduced staff strength. These stores will benefit customers who need last-minute items, as well as those who do not observe Chinese New Year, he said.

“The extended store hours empower consumers with more shopping flexibility,” he added.

Prior to the Chinese New Year period, the supermarket chain will also extend the operating hours of more than 60 stores, so as to cater to increased customer traffic starting from this Saturday.

Deliveries via its online service FairPrice On will be limited to between 8am and 6pm from Feb 4 to 6. Regular delivery timings will resume on Feb 7.

More information about FairPrice's opening hours during the Chinese New Year period is available on their website.