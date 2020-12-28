NTUC FairPrice extends Pioneer and Merdeka Generation discount schemes until end-2021

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice is extending its Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation discount schemes at all FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets for another year, at an estimated cost of more than S$10 million.

The 12-month extension will run until Dec 31 next year, FairPrice said in a news release on Monday (Dec 28).



FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the discount schemes have helped members in the Pioneer and Merdeka Generations and seniors save more than S$10 million this year.



“With the extension of the discounts, together with our various initiatives at moderating cost, we hope that these efforts will continue to help customers stretch their dollar in the year ahead,” added Mr Seah.



This is the sixth time FairPrice has extended its Pioneer Generation discount scheme since its introduction in 2014. The Merdeka Generation discount scheme was introduced last year.



The supermarket chain said that more than S$43 million in discounts have been given to Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members and seniors to date.

Under the discount schemes, members of the Pioneer Generation receive a 3 per cent discount on Mondays and Wednesdays while those from the Merdeka Generation get a 3 per cent discount on Wednesdays. A senior discount of 2 per cent is available on Tuesdays.



To enjoy the discount, shoppers need to present their Merdeka or Pioneer Generation card at cashier counters at all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets, and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.



At self-checkout counters, shoppers need to select the Merdeka or Pioneer Generation discount option. The discount is subject to a S$200 cap for each transaction per day.