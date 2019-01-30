FairPrice recalls Golden Chef Sea Asparagus due to 'minor imperfections' on cans

SINGAPORE: FairPrice has issued a recall for Golden Chef Sea Asparagus due to "minor imperfections" on the surface of the cans.

Replying to customers' queries on Facebook and online, the supermarket chain said on Wednesday (Jan 30) that it was initiating a product withdrawal of the 425g cans of Golden Chef Sea Asparagus "as a precautionary measure".



"Minor imperfections were discovered on the surface of the cans during our routine checks," said FairPrice.

"We have withdrawn the product while we conduct further investigation to ensure strict food safety and quality standards are met."

Customers who have purchased the product with the expiry date of Dec 28, 2020 may return it to the same store with their receipt for a full refund, said the supermarket.

