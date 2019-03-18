NTUC FairPrice to slash prices of 50 housebrand products; extra discount for Merdeka Generation shoppers

SINGAPORE: Two new initiatives to help alleviate daily living costs for Singaporeans were announced by NTUC FairPrice on Monday (Mar 18).

The first initiative will see the supermarket chain hold the prices of 100 housebrand products from now until Jun 30, 2020. This offer will be extended to all customers.

FairPrice will also lower the prices for 50 other housebrand essentials, it was announced in Monday’s briefing.

This will ensure that these products will be at least 20 percent cheaper than other comparable leading brands, the company said.

The products were selected based on popular daily products purchased by customers, including items such as daily food staples, toiletries and household cleaning products.

The second initiative announced by the company will support those from the Merdeka Generation.

Starting from Jul 1, people from the Merdeka Generation will be offered a three per cent discount on all FairPrice purchases when they shop on a Wednesday.

The Merdeka Generation is anyone born between 1950 and 1959. To qualify, shoppers would need to show their Merdeka Generation cards or a valid ID. This discount will be valid for a year.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, CEO of FairPrice, emphasised the company’s commitment to providing affordable alternatives for Singaporeans.

“As part of the NTUC group of Social Enterprises serving various purposes for Singaporeans, FairPrice continues to play our part in moderating [the] cost of living,” he said in a statement.

“In addition, we honour our Merdeka Geenration by providing additional cost savings for them, while continuing our Pioneer Generation and Seniors’ discount initiatives.”

The new initiatives come after the Government’s own Merdeka Generation package, which was first discussed during the National Day Rally speech last year.

The package will be offered to all Singaporeans born in the 1950s, or those born in 1949 and earlier who have previously missed out on the Pioneer Generation Package.

With the Merdeka Generation Package, about 500,000 Singaporeans can expect to receive MediSave top-ups, subsidies for outpatient care and MediShield Life premiums.