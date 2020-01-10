114 FairPrice stores to remain open on first day of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: More NTUC FairPrice stores will remain open on the first day of Chinese New Year, the supermarket chain said in a news release on Friday (Jan 10).

A total of 114 out of 148 FairPrice outlets will be kept open on Jan 25, a slight increase from last year, when 110 stores remained open on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Of those, 82 stores will remain open until 5pm, while 24 outlets will operate around the clock and eight stores will open between 7am until store closing.

"This is the highest number of stores FairPrice has kept open on the first day of Chinese New Year," the supermarket chain said.

NTUC FairPrice also said that 123 stores will remain open until 5pm on Jan 24, the eve of Chinese New Year. The chain's 24-hour stores and Changi Airport Terminal 3 outlet will keep to their usual operating hours.

On Jan 26, the second day of Chinese New Year, all FairPrice stores – except for its Macpherson Mall outlet – will open as per usual. The Macpherson Mall store will reopen on the third day of Chinese New Year.

In the lead-up to Chinese New Year, the supermarket chain will also extend the operating hours of more than 50 stores, starting from Jan 15.

NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng said the extended operating hours will help alleviate the expected high customer traffic.

Deliveries via its online service FairPrice Online will be limited to between 8am and 6pm from Jan 24 to Jan 26. Regular delivery timings will resume on Jan 27.

More information about FairPrice's opening hours during the Chinese New Year period is available on their website.