Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed NTUC Enterprise-Kopitiam deal

SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said on Friday (Sep 28) it will conduct a public consultation to gather feedback on NTUC Enterprise's proposed acquisition of food court operator Kopitiam Investment.

The deal, which was announced last Friday, will bring Kopitiam's 80 outlets islandwide under the NTUC umbrella.



Advertisement

NTUC Enterprise oversees NTUC Foodfare, which operates 33 food establishments, according to its website.



Both parties had said that under the deal, NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam will continue to operate as separate entities, with their respective management teams and workers. Kopitiam will also retain its name.



In a media release, the competition watchdog said NTUC submits that the proposed transaction will not give rise to anti-competitive effects, given the multitude of suppliers of cooked food in quick-service eateries, as well as strong competing street stall operators that have expanded aggressively in recent years.

In addition, NTUC said barriers to entry and expansion are low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public who wish to provide feedback can do so from Oct 1 to Oct 12.

More information on the public consultation can be found on the CCCS website at www.cccs.gov.sg under the section Public Register and Consultation.