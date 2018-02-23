NTUC appoints Melvin Yong, Desmond Choo as assistant secretaries-general

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Central Committee has endorsed the appointment of NTUC directors Desmond Choo and Melvin Yong as assistant secretaries-general, NTUC Secretary-General Chan Chun Sing announced in a media statement on Friday (Feb 23).

The new appointments will take effect from Apr 1 this year, and are part of moves to "groom and strengthen the NTUC leadership team", said Mr Chan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

He added that the appointments are also meant to recognise both men's contributions to the labour movement.



Mr Choo is the director of the youth development unit at NTUC as well as the director of industry transformation and productivity. He also serves as Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC.

Within the labour movement, Mr Choo is also executive secretary at the Union of Telecoms Employees of Singapore and Young NTUC.

Mr Yong, current MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, is currently director (tripartism) at NTUC. He is also the supervising lead for the labour movement's electronics and precision and machinery engineering cluster, as well as the land transport cluster.

Both will continue to serve in their current portfolios.

"I look forward to their continued contributions to the labour movement," said Mr Chan in his statement.

Both men expressed their appreciation for the support given to them by the NTUC central committee.

"There is still a lot of work that we need to do to help our working people given the ever-changing economic landscape and technological disruptions to businesses and jobs," said Mr Yong. "I look forward to strengthening the labour movement’s relationship with our tripartite partners and other partners to continuously advance the interest of our workers and businesses."

"I will continue to work hard to serve our workers, especially those affected by the structuring of our economy," said Mr Choo. He added that as mayor of the North East Community Development Council, he also hoped to forge "stronger partnerships" between the labour movement and corporate partners.