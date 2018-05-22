Ng Chee Meng elected NTUC secretary-general

SINGAPORE: Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng will be the new Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), the union said on Tuesday (May 22).

The committee unanimously on Tuesday elected Mr Ng, formerly the deputy secretary-general, as NTUC Secretary-General, a move that has been anticipated for some time.

Mr Ng, 49, was appointed deputy secretary-general and co-opted into the NTUC central committee on Apr 23.

"From May 1, he served the labour movement full time after relinquishing his appointments as Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport," NTUC said.



NTUC said that its central committee has accepted former labour chief Chan Chun Sing's resignation and it takes effect on Tuesday. Mr Chan is the Minister for Trade and Industry, a portfolio he took up on May 1 following a Cabinet reshuffle.

He led NTUC for three years before stepping down.

Mr Chan, 48, said in his resignation letter that his work in the Ministry of Trade and Industry will be an extension of the work in NTUC.

"The labour movement will always have in me - a friend, a partner, and a supporter," he wrote.

He challenged NTUC to place "today's unemployed into tomorrow's jobs".

"Ultimately, the greatest achievement is to 'place tomorrow's unemployed into tomorrow's jobs'," he wrote.

Mr Chan later said on Facebook that he had a "fulfilling time" in NTUC over the past three years.

"Proud to be working together with NTUC President Mary Liew, the NTUC Central Committee and colleagues, as well as many of our sisters and brothers in the Labour Movement," Mr Chan said.



In a valedictory letter to Mr Chan, NTUC thanked him for his "invaluable contributions" in strengthening the labour movement.



"Brother Chun Sing, you 'disrupted' the labour movement and turned us into an unusual labour movement - one that is more representative and relevant to our working people, and one which can better serve and advance our working people's interests," said NTUC president Mary Liew in the letter.

