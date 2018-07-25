NTUC urges employers to raise workers' retirement age

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay is raising the retirement age of its workers to 65, beyond the mandatory age of 62.

At an event announcing this on Wednesday (25 Jul), Labour Chief Ng Chee Meng said he hopes more companies here will take the cue from Gardens by the Bay.

"NTUC fully supports this initiative by the Gardens. It is something we hope other employers will follow," said Mr Ng.

"This is an initiative that creates many opportunities for workers, it also creates (a) win-win situation for employers and if we can come together to create such outcomes, it will be very beneficial."

Five workers from Gardens by the Bay will benefit from the retirement age extension when it takes effect on Jan 1, 2019. The company currently employs 360 workers, out of which 20 are over the age of 60.

Mr Abdul Aziz Bin Ismail, a 61-year-old manager at Gardens by the Bay, will be among those who will be impacted by the company’s move.

“I feel very glad that they gave us an opportunity to work longer here,” said Mr Aziz. “With the opportunity, it helps us to keep our mind active all the time, so it's very good news for us.”

NTUC will be working with the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers to develop clearer guidelines with regard to adjustments to employment terms of re-employed workers. Mr Ng said this will also include reviewing the welfare of older workers.

Based on ground feedback garnered from unions, NTUC said more can be done to protect mature workers and ensure their needs are cared for adequately.

Gardens by the Bay is a unionised company under the Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union.

According to NTUC, about 20 unionised companies have either raised the retirement age, or do not stipulate a retirement age for its workers.



They include the Singapore American School, Novotel Clarke Quay Singapore, ComfortDelGro Group and Bukit Timah Saddle Club, according to NTUC.