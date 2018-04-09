NTUC, Workforce Singapore to help those affected by Grab-Uber merger: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: Workforce Singapore and NTUC will offer assistance to drivers and employees affected by the Grab-Uber merger, Minister of Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng said on Monday (Apr 9).

Last month, ride-hailing startup Grab announced it would integrate Uber’s ride-sharing and food delivery business in the region into its platform, making it the largest such service in Southeast Asia.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said the merger may have infringed competition laws and suggested interim measures to maintain market competition in the industry.



“The Private Hire Car (PHC) Industry has been through a lot lately,” Mr Ng, who is also Second Minister for Transport, wrote in a Facebook post. “I met a number of PHC drivers and taxi drivers following the announcement of Grab's merger with Uber's Southeast Asia operations. Many of the drivers are understandably concerned, as the merger affects their jobs and livelihoods.”

“The Workforce Singapore and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute have been working closely with the PHC BSOs (Booking Service Operators) and the National Private Hire Vehicle Association to offer employment assistance to affected drivers and employees,” he said.

Mr Ng added that the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority are also reviewing the regulatory framework “to ensure that the point-to-point transport sector remains open and not dominated by one single market player”.