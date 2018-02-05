Number of drug abusers arrested falls in 2017: CNB

SINGAPORE: There was a 5 per cent decrease in the total number of drug abusers arrested in 2017 compared to the year before, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday (Feb 5).

A total of 3,089 drug abusers were arrested in 2017, compared to 3,265 in 2016, said CNB in a press release.

The number of repeat drug abusers arrested decreased by 4 per cent to 1,840 in 2017 from 1,917 the previous year. The number of new drug abusers also dropped by 7 per cent, from 1,348 to 1,249, with close to two-thirds of the new abusers arrested under 30 years old.



CNB added that the street value of all drugs seized in 2017 was approximately S$6.54 million.

There was a 17 per cent increase in seizures of crystalline methamphetamine, also known as "Ice", from 18.27kg in 2016 to 21.42kg in 2017.



The amount of heroin and cannabis seized decreased however.

Heroin seizures decreased by 30 per cent to 36.79kg in 2017 and cannabis seizures saw a 19 per cent decrease to 43.88kg.

Methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis continued to be the most commonly abused drugs, said CNB.



Of all drug abusers arrested, 98 per cent abused at least on one of the three drugs. Ice and cannabis also continue to be the most commonly abused drugs, it added.



In 2017, CNB along with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted 19 island-wide operations which targeted drug traffickers and abusers.

They also conducted 1,661 operations at the land, air and sea checkpoints with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to intercept drugs from entering the country.



MORE YOUTHS DISPLAYING 'LIBERAL ATTITUDES' TOWARDS DRUGS

According to the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) Youth and Public Perception Survey 2015/6, there is a growing number of youths ages between 13 to 21 years old, displaying more liberal attitudes towards drugs, said CNB.



More than 50 per cent of young people also said they learnt about drug-related content through social media, according to the survey.



Nevertheless, at least 94 per cent of all youths - under 30 years old - were confident in their ability to resist peer pressure and to say no to drugs, said CNB.

It added that the key deterrent for these youths was Singapore's strict anti-drug laws.

