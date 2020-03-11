Nurse with COVID-19 did not attend to coronavirus patients in last 14 days: Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

SINGAPORE: A nurse infected with COVID-19 had complied with infection control measures while she was at work, said Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) on Wednesday (Mar 11).

She also did not attend to any confirmed COVID-19 patients in the last 14 days in the course of her clinical duties, said NTFGH's CEO Foo Hee Jug in the statement.



Several patients with the coronavirus are being treated at the hospital.

The 35-year-old Filipino nurse, who works at the emergency department, was tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

She has been identified as Case 167 by the Ministry of Health, which has said she is linked to an imported case - Case 178, who is her husband.

She had travelled to the Philippines with her husband from Feb 11 to Feb 17, and returned to work on Feb 18. Her spouse took another trip to Philippines by himself from Feb 23 to Mar 2.



MOH said on Wednesday that he had visited a relative with pneumonia in the Philippines.

At work, the nurse was well and complied with daily temperature-taking and monitoring of health, said Mr Foo.

"However, she developed a cough on Mar 8 and sought prompt medical attention at our staff clinic the next morning.

"She stayed at home until her swab result was confirmed on Mar 10, and was transported back to our hospital," he added.

The nurse is currently being cared for in an isolation room. Her husband, who was admitted on Tuesday and tested positive on Wednesday, is also in an isolation room.

"We have since taken immediate measures, including reaching out to our emergency department colleagues and will be monitoring the team closely in the days ahead," said Mr Foo.

The hospital has disinfected all the common staff areas in the emergency department such as the changing rooms, toilets, pantry, rest spaces, and lifts.

"Contact tracing is also underway," said Mr Foo.

"We will continue with daily checks and audits on infection control practices and PPE compliance, and will remind all staff to adhere to measures to safeguard patients and fellow colleagues," he added.

