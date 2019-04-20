NUS to convene review committee after undergrad calls for 'justice' against man who filmed her in shower

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) said on Saturday (Apr 20) that it will convene a committee to review its current disciplinary and support frameworks, after a female undergraduate took to social media to call for tougher action against a student who filmed her having a shower at her hostel.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday (Apr 19), Ms Monica Baey revealed that she had caught a fellow student filming her in the hostel shower with a mobile phone in November last year.

“We are sorry for Miss Monica Baey’s distressing experience, which is of extreme concern to the University," NUS said in response to queries from CNA.

"We are in the process of reaching out to her to offer our support and assistance," it added.

"I NEED TO KNOW YOU WILL TAKE REAL ACTION"

The 23-year-old said she filed a police report after the incident. Among the evidence submitted was CCTV footage of the suspect "trying to enter different toilets to find his victim", as well as the actual video he eventually recorded of her in the shower, she claimed.

"The outcome of the entire investigation was a 12-month conditional warning," Ms Baey wrote, adding that this meant the suspect would only get "an actual punishment" if he re-offended in the coming year.

Ms Baey said she tried to appeal for a heavier sentence, but was told by the investigating officer "You just have to accept the outcome" or "go to NUS and push for action".

"I am seriously distressed. My mental health is shit because of this incident. I live in fear.

"I need to know you will take real action and let the rest of the school know that what happened is wrong and will not be tolerated. You need to protect us! This keeps happening!" wrote Ms Baey, appearing to address the university.

Ms Baey also revealed the identity of the suspect, as well as a screenshot of a letter he purportedly wrote as required by NUS.

"I am writing this letter to formally apologise for my vile and inappropriate action that happened in Eusoff Hall, on the final week of November and being on heavy alcoholic influence is no excuse at all," the letter stated.

"I am extremely ashamed of what I have done and I am so sorry to have traumatised you in such a manner, nobody should ever have to go through such a traumatic experience," it continued.

COMMITTEE TO STUDY APPROACHES OF INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

NUS said on Saturday that the NUS President will convene a committee to review the current disciplinary and support frameworks and expects to share the findings of the study and follow-up actions in the new academic year.

The committee, which will have representation from the NUS Board of Trustees, will study the approaches taken by other international institutions, and solicit views from various stakeholders, it said.

"What has been committed is serious ... When such offences are committed, the NUS Board of Discipline, which comprises student and faculty representatives, will also conduct its own disciplinary proceedings," said NUS.

NUS said that some of the factors the NUS Board of Discipline considers are: The severity of the offence, the need for justice for the victim, the rehabilitative needs of the student offender, the safety of the NUS community, and the decisions and penalties imposed by the authorities.

"We hear the concerns expressed by members of our community and the public about having a safer and more supportive campus environment, and recognise that advances in camera technology can be easily abused," it said.

CNA had earlier also sought comment from the police. CNA has also sought further clarification from NUS.