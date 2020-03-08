NUS terminates foreign student from exchange programme for breaching leave of absence

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has terminated a foreign student from its exchange programme and sent her home after she breached her leave of absence.

The student also made a false travel declaration, said Associate Professor Leong Ching, the university's dean of students, in a post on the NUS website on Sunday (Mar 8).

"The Board of Discipline has terminated her Student Exchange Programme with NUS and she will return to her home university," Assoc Prof Leong said.



The student was officially reprimanded and a report sent to her university, she added.



Assoc Prof Leong did not mention which country or university the student is from, or what she did to breach her leave of absence.

CNA has contacted the university for more information.

Last month, a 54-year-old NUS professor linked to a cluster of cases associated with the Grace Assembly of God churches tested positive for the virus.

Staff members who interacted with the professor were put on a mandatory leave of absence.



In late January, the Ministry of Education announced that students and teachers returning from China to Singapore will have to take a compulsory leave of absence.



The leave of absence will last for 14 days, starting from the day after their arrival in Singapore. This duration mirrors the incubation period of the coronavirus.



Singapore on Sunday night confirmed another 12 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 150 in the country.



