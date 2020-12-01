NUS dismisses professor over sexual harassment of student

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) on Tuesday (Dec 1) dismissed a professor over a case of sexual harassment against a student.

An anonymous complaint was sent to the university in August alleging that Professor Theodore G Hopf, listed on the NUS website as Ted Hopf, had sexually harassed a student, said NUS in a media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professor Hopf was part of the Department of Political Science in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS).

"The university immediately commenced investigations," said NUS.

Setting out the timeline of events, NUS said that a no-contact order was issued to him on Sep 15, prohibiting him from contacting any NUS student. This was done after interviews with the student and Prof Hopf.

He was later suspended and told to stay off-campus while investigations were ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A committee of inquiry (COI), which was appointed on Oct 7, interviewed the student. The student was accompanied by a care officer from the NUS Victim Care Unit at the interview held on Oct 21.

As Prof Hopf needed to seek treatment for "a serious medical condition", the COI interviewed him on Nov 13 after his medical leave.

The COI concluded its inquiry and submitted its report to the university on Nov 18.

"The COI determined that Prof Hopf had failed to act with propriety, respect, and decorum expected of a staff of the university. He had sexually harassed the student in physical, verbal and written forms. His conduct was a serious breach of the NUS Staff Code of Conduct," said the university.



Advertisement

NUS dismissed Prof Hopf on Tuesday "given the serious nature of the offences", said the university.

It has also made a police report on Nov 27, after informing the student that the university would be proceeding to do so "in line with its legal obligations", NUS added.



"The Victim Care Unit and FASS have been providing care and support to the student since the allegations were first brought to the University’s attention, and will continue to do so."

