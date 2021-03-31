Incoming dean of NUS Law relinquishes position 2 weeks after announcement of appointment

SINGAPORE: The incoming dean of the law faculty at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has relinquished his position, just two weeks after his appointment was announced.

In a media release on Wednesday (Mar 31), NUS said Professor Hans Tjio decided to relinquish his appointment for “personal reasons”.

Prof Tjio, 55, was announced as the law faculty’s next dean on Mar 12. He informed NUS of his “difficult decision” to give up the appointment on Mar 26, said the university in the release.

He was previously due to take over as dean in July this year.

Prof Tjio is the law faculty's CJ Koh Professor of Law and the director of its EW Barker Centre for Law and Business. He is also currently a consultant to TSMP Law Corporation, where he advises on issues including securities law compliance and cryptocurrency.

“It is with deep regret that I step away from the law dean appointment. I am grateful for the confidence and support the university, the law dean search committee and colleagues have shown me during the search and appointment process,” he said.

Thanking the NUS leadership for accepting his decision, he added: “It was a difficult outcome but one that I felt was necessary for personal reasons.”

“Prof Tjio will continue to focus on his responsibilities in teaching, research and engagement with the industry and legal profession,” said the university in the media release.

The current dean of law, Prof Simon Chesterman, will stay on as the dean, and NUS will “convene a global search” for his successor within the first year of his new term.

This will be Prof Chesterman’s fourth term as NUS Law’s 14th dean. He was first appointed in January 2012, and will now serve as dean until June 2023.

