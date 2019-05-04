More secure shower cubicles, guards as NUS steps up security on campus

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) is taking measures to step up campus safety including making shower cubicles more secure and increasing the number of guards at its hostels.

These measures were detailed in an email sent to students by NUS's senior deputy president and provost Professor Ho Teck Hua on Friday (May 3) and seen by CNA.

His e-mail comes amid scrutiny of the university's handling of sexual misconduct cases, after undergraduate Monica Baey took to Instagram last month to call for tougher action against a student who had filmed her taking a shower.

A review committee was subsequently set up to look into the university's disciplinary frameworks and victim support system when it came to sexual misconduct cases.

"As you may have heard, the review committee on sexual misconduct has commenced its comprehensive review of the disciplinary framework and victim support system at NUS," said Prof Ho in his email.

"At the same time, the university is working expeditiously to safeguard the well-being of our students."

Upgrades are currently underway to enhance the security and privacy of restrooms in all hostels and sports facilities, said Prof Ho. As part of this, more than 860 shower cubicles will be upgraded in phases from now until early October.

New restroom locks will be installed at all hostel restroom entrances by the end of June, said the provost.

At least 300 new cameras will be installed by the end of June as well, and the number of security guards at the university's hostels will be "significantly increased". Roving security patrols will also be introduced across the NUS campus, Prof Ho added.

"All these measures will act as a stronger deterrent against potential offenders and improve overall security on campus," he said.

The university is finalising details of a new victim care unit, which is set to be launched in the new academic year. It is also developing a new course on respect and consent that will be delivered to all students, faculty and staff members from August.

Talks with representatives from various halls, residential colleges and student groups have started, and the broad consultation process will carry on through mid-June, Prof Ho said.