NUS sexual misconduct committee pledges 'transparent, consultative process'

SINGAPORE: A National University of Singapore (NUS) review committee on sexual misconduct on Wednesday (May 1) said it was committed to a "transparent and consultative process", as it announced that two more student representatives will join its ranks.

The university has come under the spotlight for its handling of sexual misconduct cases, after undergraduate Monica Baey took to Instagram to call for tougher action against a student who had filmed her taking a shower.

The committee, which had its first official meeting on Tuesday, was set up to review current disciplinary and support frameworks after the handling of Ms Baey's case came to light.

In an email addressed to NUS alumni and seen by CNA Mdm Kay Kuok, the committee's chair, said the committee had taken note of requests for significant student representation.

"We have taken note of your request for significant student representation on the committee," she said. "Therefore, in addition to a representative from the NUS Students’ Union, we have welcomed a junior common room committee member and a graduate fellow (a graduate student) to sit on the committee."

She also set out the committee's terms of reference, including reviewing the university's disciplinary process, addressing gaps in victim support as well as rehabilitation support for offenders, studying the adequacy of NUS' security and reviewing the university's efforts to educate students and staff members on "consent and respect".

"We have committed ourselves to a transparent and consultative process that will involve engagement with the NUS community on your concerns on sexual misconduct on our campuses and the committee’s proposed recommendations," she said.

She added that the committee would have some recommendations ready for consultation by mid-May.

It aims to have its full recommendations by mid-June.

