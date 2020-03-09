NUS student arrested for trespassing on female toilet in residential college, 'suspicious devices' retrieved

SINGAPORE: A National University of Singapore (NUS) student has been arrested for criminal trespass and suspected voyeurism, police said on Monday (Mar 9).

In a news release, the authorities said the 24-year-old was detained by a security officer after he was found in a female toilet at the College of Alice and Peter Tan (CAPT),an NUS residential college, on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said the man allegedly entered the female toilet to install a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector. A thorough search led to the discovery of one such device in the toilet where the man was detained and another one in another female toilet on the same floor.



The CAPT management had sent an email to its residents after the incident, saying that a man was found in a female toilet on level 12 at 5.30am on Saturday and was arrested.

“The police also removed two devices that looked like smoke detectors but were actually spy cams mounted in the two female toilets of Level 12,” the email read.

"A sweep has been done for all toilets in the college, including those in the suites, and no similar device was found."

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the email, the arrested student was let in by a CAPT resident. The management team reminded students that non-residents should not be staying overnight in the college.



“Your actions can lead to serious consequences that compromise the safety and security of college residents. Disciplinary action will be taken against residents who flout the housing rules,” the email read.

According to the university’s housing agreement, any student who is granted a licence to occupy the room by the agreement is strictly prohibited from accommodating any other person in the room, including having a person staying overnight or exceeding the curfew hours for visitors.

The student occupying the room is also prohibited from allowing any other person to use his or her room for any purpose in his or her absence. The student must also keep the door open or ajar whenever a member of the opposite gender is in the room, states the agreement.



Responding to CNA's queries, an NUS spokesperson said two "suspicious devices" had been retrieved from two female toilets.

"A thorough inspection of all female toilets on campus is ongoing. So far, no additional suspicious devices have been found," said the spokesperson.

“CAPT staff are reaching out to students affected by the incident to offer support and assistance. CAPT residents have also been reminded to observe housing rules and not allow visitors to stay beyond the visiting hours stipulated by the college," the spokesperson said.

“The university takes a very serious view of this matter. Disciplinary action will be taken against any student found to have breached the university’s rules and regulations.

"We also urge the NUS community to remain vigilant, and to immediately report any suspicious person or activity to campus security,” the spokesperson added.

The student has been suspended and barred from entering all campus premises.

Police investigations are ongoing.

