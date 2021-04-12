NUS student expelled after allegedly filming two others without consent while engaging in sexual acts

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has expelled a student following allegations that he filmed two female students without consent while engaging in sexual acts with them.

The NUS board of discipline decided to "terminate his candidature" with immediate effect from Feb 10, said a university spokesman.



"A board of discipline hearing was convened in February 2021 concerning allegations that an NUS student separately filmed two female students, without their consent, while engaging in sexual acts with them," said the spokesman.



"The disciplinary sanction will form part of the student’s formal educational record at the university."



Police investigations are ongoing, the spokesman added.



The safety and well-being of students remain a "top priority", the NUS spokesman said, adding that after the university was informed of the case, it issued the student a no-contact order to prohibit him from contacting the victims.



"Support and assistance by the NUS Care Unit were also extended to the victims."



NUS takes "a strong stand against any form of sexual misconduct", and "remains committed to building a culture of respect" on its campuses.



"Any student or staff who breaches the NUS Statutes and Regulations will face severe sanctions."

An initial report by The Parrot Review said the student was a fourth-year undergraduate who was also a residential assistant. He had been living in Prince George's Park Residences.



According to the report, he was evicted five days after the complaints were made.



NUS said in a report in January that it received 71 complaints of sexual misconduct involving students between 2016 and 2020.

At the time, NUS said that all students staying on campus have completed a respect and consent module which comprised a face-to-face workshop and online component.



NUS also said refresher courses will also be introduced to reinforce the ongoing training programme.



“No student or staff should suffer in silence. NUS will continue to strive to provide a safe and conducive platform for affected parties to verbalise and share their experiences and come forward in confidence,” the university had said in the report.